Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce sales of $14.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.30 million. Airgain reported sales of $14.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Airgain will report full-year sales of $62.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $62.30 million to $63.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.38 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $76.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. Airgain’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Airgain from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Airgain in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other Airgain news, President Jacob Suen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 46,121 shares in the company, valued at $691,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Airgain in the 4th quarter valued at $957,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Airgain by 1.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Airgain by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 145,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 38,296 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Airgain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRG traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. The company had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,966. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86. Airgain has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The stock has a market cap of $149.31 million, a PE ratio of -54.11 and a beta of 1.94.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

