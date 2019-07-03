Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Trading Up 5.4%

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s share price was up 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.13, approximately 117,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,288,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AKTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Akari Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of -2.74.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Akari Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

