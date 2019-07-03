Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC (LON:AAVC) announced a dividend on Monday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:AAVC opened at GBX 73 ($0.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 71.04. Albion Venture Capital Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 0.76 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 79 ($1.03). The stock has a market capitalization of $69.76 million and a PE ratio of 8.30.

About Albion Venture Capital Trust

Albion Venture Capital Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to manage the risk normally associated with investments in smaller unquoted companies whilst maintaining an attractive yield, through allowing investors the opportunity to participate in a balanced portfolio of asset-backed businesses.

