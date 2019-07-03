Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $322.80.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

In other news, SVP Julie Tay sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.91, for a total value of $681,124.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,768.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,283 shares of company stock valued at $17,483,871 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,716,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.85. 26,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,586. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.74.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.16 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

