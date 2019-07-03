alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.68

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €14.68 ($17.07) and last traded at €14.57 ($16.94), with a volume of 383423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.34 ($16.67).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.90 ($18.49) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €14.89 ($17.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.16.

alstria office REIT Company Profile (ETR:AOX)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

