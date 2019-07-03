Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) Insider Sells £2,000,000 in Stock

Altitude Group PLC (LON:ALT) insider Martin Roy Varley sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,613,354.24).

Martin Roy Varley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Martin Roy Varley purchased 125,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £137,500 ($179,668.10).

On Wednesday, June 12th, Martin Roy Varley sold 75,000 shares of Altitude Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,840.85).

ALT traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The stock had a trading volume of 164,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.43. Altitude Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 66.16 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.02.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Altitude Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

