American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 757,143 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 357,792 shares.The stock last traded at $5.22 and had previously closed at $5.11.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $172.83 million for the quarter. American Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 0.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArcLight Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. ArcLight Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,385,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,245 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,272,000. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Midstream Partners by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 264,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 122,505 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

American Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:AMID)

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

