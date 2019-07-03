Ameris Bancorp to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $39.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,318,000 after buying an additional 50,838 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,242,000 after buying an additional 172,723 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $4,611,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

