Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to announce $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.76. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $64.43. The company had a trading volume of 556,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,784,000.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

