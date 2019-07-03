Analysts Expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) to report sales of $8.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.91 billion. 3M reported sales of $8.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $32.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.75 billion to $32.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $33.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.68 billion to $33.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 target price on 3M and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.15.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.98. 1,170,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,387. 3M has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

In related news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory R. Page bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.26 per share, for a total transaction of $176,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,200 shares of company stock valued at $559,260 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

