Analysts Expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) to post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.52 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year sales of $5.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.54. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $233.71 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,949,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $879,107,000 after acquiring an additional 255,486 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,056,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $835,864,000 after purchasing an additional 485,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,671,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $778,143,000 after purchasing an additional 96,728 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $723,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,395,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after purchasing an additional 254,877 shares during the last quarter. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP traded up $2.45 on Friday, reaching $238.56. 175,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,911. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.52. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $167.48 and a twelve month high of $241.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6174 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

