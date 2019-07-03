Analysts Expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) to post sales of $15.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Medical Transcription Billing’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.00 million and the highest is $15.65 million. Medical Transcription Billing posted sales of $8.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing will report full year sales of $63.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.86 million to $64.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $70.33 million, with estimates ranging from $69.66 million to $71.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Transcription Billing.

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.10. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million.

Several research firms recently commented on MTBC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Medical Transcription Billing in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Medical Transcription Billing stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 19,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,521. Medical Transcription Billing has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $5.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Medical Transcription Billing news, insider Mahmud Ul Haq sold 179,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $895,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,902,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,510,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Daly sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $32,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,750 shares in the company, valued at $584,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,624 shares of company stock valued at $992,179 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Medical Transcription Billing in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medical Transcription Billing by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Medical Transcription Billing by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Transcription Billing

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

