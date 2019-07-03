Analysts Expect Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Mueller Industries an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Scott Jay Goldman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.35 per share, with a total value of $31,452.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,507.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MLI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 153,657 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 53,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.36. Mueller Industries has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $34.24.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). Mueller Industries had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $661.80 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mueller Industries will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

