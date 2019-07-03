Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to announce $134.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.61 million and the highest is $136.19 million. Semtech posted sales of $163.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $578.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $555.11 million to $595.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $661.47 million, with estimates ranging from $601.04 million to $712.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.03 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Semtech news, Director Rockell N. Hankin sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $75,197.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,329,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $55,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,297,980.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,233 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 16.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 29.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 396,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,199,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 558,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,887. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.42. Semtech has a 52 week low of $39.54 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

