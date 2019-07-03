Analysts Set Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Target Price at $12.50

Shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ship Finance International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ship Finance International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on Ship Finance International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 382,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,122 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 79,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,410 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,643 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ship Finance International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,717 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,991,000 after acquiring an additional 50,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.64. The company had a trading volume of 219,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,713. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Ship Finance International has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.54.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.35 million. Ship Finance International had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ship Finance International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.92%.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

