Anglo Pacific Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.63 (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The firm has a market cap of $373.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.21. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of GBX 123.50 ($1.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 212.73.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APF shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 226 ($2.95) target price on the stock.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Further Reading: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.