Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 4th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0163 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th.

Shares of TSE APY opened at C$3.21 on Wednesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of C$1.99 and a 12-month high of C$4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.52 million and a P/E ratio of 16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.59.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

