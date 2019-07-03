AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Shares Gap Down to $17.81

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.67, but opened at $17.81. AngloGold Ashanti shares last traded at $16.95, with a volume of 4,506,931 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AU. ValuEngine raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.76.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,170,233 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,530,000 after buying an additional 93,995 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,057,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,056,000 after buying an additional 130,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,772,905 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,324,000 after buying an additional 2,295,235 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,728,921 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,748,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,525,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after buying an additional 2,029,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.