Anil Arora Sells 5,365 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Stock

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) Director Anil Arora sold 5,365 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $366,858.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,328.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Anil Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Anil Arora sold 2,261 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $151,012.19.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anil Arora sold 325 shares of Envestnet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $22,759.75.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.34. 107,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,710. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.70. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $46.57 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.37 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. Envestnet’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envestnet Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Envestnet by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Envestnet by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Envestnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Envestnet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

