Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Apogee Enterprises to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of APOG opened at $43.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Apogee Enterprises has a 12 month low of $26.38 and a 12 month high of $50.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $355.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other news, Director Sara L. Hays sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $77,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 475.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 460.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

