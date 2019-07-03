Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.34). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,237.92% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Sunday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.16. The stock had a trading volume of 200,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,222. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.75, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $1,416,000. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,335,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,606,000 after buying an additional 250,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 195,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

