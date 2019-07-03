Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Receives $116.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.75.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Coal to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 418.3% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter worth about $213,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arch Coal in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:ARCH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $90.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,221. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.25. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.30. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $75.09 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $555.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.79 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is 11.88%.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

