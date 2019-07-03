Arion (ARION) Price Tops $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. Arion has a market cap of $29,040.00 and approximately $49.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00274966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.88 or 0.01710087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000895 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00149826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00029649 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000581 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 10,647,958 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

