Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.78.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 116,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,112. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 22.83 and a quick ratio of 22.07. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, COO Rinda Sama sold 13,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $374,060.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael V. Williamson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,040 shares of company stock worth $832,724 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $16,551,000. Brightworth acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,135,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $10,935,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

