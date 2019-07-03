Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,617.08

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,617.08 and traded as low as $1,456.00. Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at $1,469.00, with a volume of 85,335 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,180 ($28.49) to GBX 1,845 ($24.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities boosted their target price on Bank of Georgia Group from GBX 2,216 ($28.96) to GBX 2,356 ($30.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, BNB, and Other Banking Business segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, and SOLO brands.

