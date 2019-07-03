Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barrington Research currently has a $118.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SYNNEX’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.05 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.72 EPS.

“We are increasing our fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2020 non-GAAP EPS forecasts to $12.05 and $12.72 from $11.89 and $12.64, respectively.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James set a $140.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.57.

SNX opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $109.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.12.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 17.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYNNEX will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $60,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,039.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $107,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,258 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SYNNEX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.