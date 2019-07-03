Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $390.15 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Basic Attention Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00002707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Radar Relay, Binance and Kyber Network. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $390.15 million and $41.00 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00285465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.46 or 0.01750604 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031988 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00153567 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000572 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token’s genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,271,156,300 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Upbit, LATOKEN, DDEX, ZB.COM, Koinex, Bittrex, Zebpay, CPDAX, Poloniex, Mercatox, AirSwap, BitBay, Cobinhood, IDCM, ABCC, Binance, HitBTC, ChaoEX, Radar Relay, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Kyber Network, Liqui, GOPAX, WazirX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.