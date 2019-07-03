Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.10. Bengal Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 15,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $10.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.82, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Bengal Energy Company Profile

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

