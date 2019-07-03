BidaskClub Lowers Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Endurance International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Endurance International Group stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $700.61 million, a P/E ratio of 160.67 and a beta of 1.24. Endurance International Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.41 million. Endurance International Group had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Bryson sold 9,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $63,320.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus bought 114,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $551,586.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,077,022 shares of company stock worth $5,468,534 and sold 166,914 shares worth $1,065,814. 50.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,564,000 after buying an additional 315,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 1,795.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 255,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,892,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,535,000 after purchasing an additional 57,290 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Endurance International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

