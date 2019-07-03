BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) fell 8.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.34, 1,458,758 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,105,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLRX. Zacks Investment Research cut BIOLINERX LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price objective on BIOLINERX LTD/S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

BIOLINERX LTD/S (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that BIOLINERX LTD/S will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLINERX LTD/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 33.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLINERX LTD/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology and immunology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of multiple cancer and hematological indications; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of benign skin lesions.

