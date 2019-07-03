Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Bisichi Mining PLC (LON:BISI) announced a dividend on Monday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This is an increase from Bisichi Mining’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BISI opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. Bisichi Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 130 ($1.70). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 million and a P/E ratio of 3.90.

Bisichi Mining Company Profile

Bisichi Mining Plc engages in coal mining activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. It owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in South Africa. The company is also involved in the share dealing and retail property investment activities. Bisichi Mining Plc was incorporated in 1910 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

