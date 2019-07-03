Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0727 or 0.00000614 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bitfinex, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $12,661.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.13 or 0.00887547 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00224154 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00078389 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00005296 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001233 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Exrates, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

