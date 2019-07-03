Bitcoin SV 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $374.14 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $374.14 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $204.78 or 0.01720902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, Bittrex, YoBit and MBAex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00277059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00150137 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00029862 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000577 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, MBAex, Coinsquare, Bitbns, FCoin, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Koinex, Hotbit, Upbit, Indodax, WazirX, Cobinhood, Gate.io, Bithumb, Coinsuper, Binance, CoinBene, Kucoin, Korbit, BigONE, SouthXchange, DragonEX, Bitrue, CoinZest, Bibox, IDAX, OKEx, Bitkub, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, ZB.COM, Kraken, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, YoBit, CoinEx and Bit-Z.

