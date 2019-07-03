BitSend 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $15,283.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, BitSend has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $15,283.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0548 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Livecoin, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.11 or 0.01362064 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004961 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000186 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 103.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000095 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 23,742,100 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. BitSend’s official website is www.bitsend.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.