Blocknet Price Reaches $2.37 on Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.37 or 0.00019741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $13.98 million and approximately $7,699.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 194.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000406 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001428 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 5,896,352 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

