Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.27 and last traded at $1.24, 283,665 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 244,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from $3.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

The firm has a market cap of $48.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.11.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $93.73 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Blueknight Energy Partners LP will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 115.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

