Brokerages Anticipate National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) to Post $0.62 EPS

Analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Bank’s earnings. National Bank reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that National Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for National Bank.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.99 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 885.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after buying an additional 178,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 150,170 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 358,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after buying an additional 84,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 36.0% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 292,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 77,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

NBHC stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.75. 56,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,484. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. National Bank has a 1-year low of $29.26 and a 1-year high of $41.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

