Brokerages Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) to Announce ($0.47) EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $41.33 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Opiant Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 67 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPNT. ValuEngine raised shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:OPNT traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.47. 6,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,625. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.37. The firm has a market cap of $52.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.44. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $29.55.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.44. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 28,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $346,139.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phil Skolnick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $113,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $963,763. 30.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

