Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) will announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.03.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.17, for a total value of $7,886,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,350,224.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total value of $7,418,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 968,243 shares in the company, valued at $239,427,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,930 shares of company stock worth $44,579,560. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,709,183 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,736,571,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW traded up $4.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.95. 917,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $260.63. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -379.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.91.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

