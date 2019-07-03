Brokerages Expect Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $1.06 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) will report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bausch Health Companies reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho set a $45.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $29.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 price target on Bausch Health Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHC. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,545,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,170,000 after buying an additional 4,327,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $59,054,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,441,000 after purchasing an additional 815,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,276,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after purchasing an additional 730,250 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BHC traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

