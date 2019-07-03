Brokerages Expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Camtek LTD. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camtek’s earnings. Camtek posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Camtek had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAMT. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Camtek from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Camtek by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC increased its position in Camtek by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 129,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camtek by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 146,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAMT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $8.58. 59,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,584. Camtek has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. provides inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry in the Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe. The company provides solutions based on its advanced image processing, motion control, material handling, and optics related technologies. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection (AOI) systems that optically inspect and measure various types of semiconductors wafers.

