Brokerages Expect Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Childrens Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Childrens Place posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Childrens Place will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.96 to $7.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $10.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Childrens Place.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.89. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $412.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLCE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a research note on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. B. Riley set a $122.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $2.53 on Wednesday, reaching $96.74. The stock had a trading volume of 274,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Childrens Place has a 12-month low of $82.05 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other Childrens Place news, VP Robert F. Helm sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $25,149.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $99,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 65.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,115,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,749,000 after acquiring an additional 836,154 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the first quarter valued at $1,946,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

