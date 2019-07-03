Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.74) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.97) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($3.72). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.47).

Several research firms have issued reports on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays began coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of KNSA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $14.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of -1.54. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,131.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

