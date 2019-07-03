Brokerages Expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78. PPG Industries reported earnings of $1.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.89.

In other news, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total value of $72,225.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total transaction of $267,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,389 shares in the company, valued at $469,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 10,003.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,810,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,782,589 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 49.5% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.08. 413,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.71. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $94.37 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

