Brokerages Expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will announce ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.60). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.15). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 119.59% and a negative net margin of 126.32%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.00 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. Leerink Swann dropped their price target on Sientra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Craig Hallum set a $23.00 price target on Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Dougherty & Co dropped their price target on Sientra from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered Sientra from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

SIEN stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,551. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49. Sientra has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other news, CFO Paul Sean Little acquired 17,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $99,998.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,623.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith J. Sullivan acquired 20,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $119,996.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,060.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sientra by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,153 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,530,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Sientra by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 140,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 85,550 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sientra by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 224,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sientra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,546,000 after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

