Brokerages Set $0.90 Target Price for XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $0.90 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given XpresSpa Group an industry rank of 72 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of XpresSpa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of XSPA traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.66. 1,602,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.24. XpresSpa Group has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.98.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.51). XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 107.39%. The business had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

