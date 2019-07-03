Brokerages Set Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Target Price at $53.78

Shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Globus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

GMED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,742. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.33.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.59 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,558 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 320,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 103.3% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 59,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 30,082 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 481,443 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,788,000 after buying an additional 55,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.