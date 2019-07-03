Brokerages Set Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Price Target at $15.20

Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Quotient Technology news, insider Jason Young sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,525.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 25,163 shares of company stock valued at $262,579 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,395,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 29.3% in the first quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 4,329,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after acquiring an additional 980,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Quotient Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE QUOT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,393. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21 and a beta of -0.05.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $98.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

