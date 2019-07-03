Brokers Offer Predictions for Accenture Plc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accenture in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $7.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $188.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63. Accenture has a 12-month low of $132.63 and a 12-month high of $188.74. The firm has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 36.24% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share.

In other news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $1,422,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.34, for a total value of $605,045.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,918.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,823 shares of company stock worth $11,734,229. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $825,602,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,143,000 after buying an additional 2,217,910 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,270,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,668,000 after buying an additional 1,173,313 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,338,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $235,659,000 after buying an additional 557,879 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,022,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,040,000 after buying an additional 476,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

