BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $985.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. BRP posted sales of $925.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. BRP had a negative return on equity of 80.77% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $999.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million.

DOOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.06 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.06.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.78. 35,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,954. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.09. BRP has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in BRP during the third quarter worth $300,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in BRP by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 356,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 182,837 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 247,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

